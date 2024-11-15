“MEGAN: ACT II” fixes many issues that nagged me about MEGAN. This album sequel blows them out of the water. She attempts the club song sample again with “Like a Freak,” sampling the 2010 hit “Like a G6,” but the short runtime (only 1:13) is a missed opportunity. The standout songs are “Better in Texas” and “Neva Play,” featuring a verse from RM of k-pop boy band BTS. I wish that Megan had experimented more with lyrical content and some of the pop-adjacent beats that she tried in the initial MEGAN.

“MEGAN” is propped up by heavy-lifting singles: “Cobra”, “BOA” and “HISS”. “Where Them Girls At” is a fun spin on the decade-old “Booty Hopscotch” that revives it as a lively, upbeat track. “B.A.S.” had fantastic sampling and a verse from Kyle Richh, who matches Meg’s energy and tone. She plays with solid beats but it’s incohesive in spots, creating awkward rhyme schemes and a lot of lyrical repetition. My favorite, “Cobra,” is soul-baring. She confronts her anxieties in a real and vulnerable way. The backing track is just fantastic. (This is my request for MTS to do more rock-ish songs.)

“Traumazine” is where Meg really exposes her vulnerabilities. However, it’s mid. The beats are clouded by intense vocals. Songs with potential are flattened by repetitive and bland lyrics. Half the album has unmemorable features. Future’s feature on “Pressurelicious” is rough, with seven lines at the beginning of his verse rhyming with “adderall.” “Sweetest Pie” is the most awkward track, incompatible and incoherent with the rest of the album and just tacked on to the end as an afterthought.