BEST BUZZ IN TOWN

Not too far from campus stands a quaint little coffee shop called Copeka Coffee, the perfect place to sit down and crank out assignments, or even just to sit and enjoy a nice cup of joe. The environment is funky and chaotic, but in a way that feels cozy and aggressively welcoming. Kind of like that crazy indie aunt who got super rich young, treats her house plants like her kids, likes to collect unique furniture and will punch a child for picking on you and I think it’s beautiful.

There are some other beautiful places here in Grand Junction. The Grand Mesa to the east and the Monument to the south are amazing places for sightseeing and hiking. Downtown is enchanting, full of cute shops and art, the perfect place to walk and enjoy the day. However, my favorite place isn’t out in nature nor is it downtown, my favorite place is that little coffee shop on the corner of North 5th Street and Belford Avenue.

For whatever reason, Copeka’s unique vibes scratches the spot in my ADHD brain and allows me to work. It could be due to their wonderful caffeinated drinks as well.

They have a wide array of different drinks and flavored syrups typical of any coffee shop, my personal favorite being a lavender London fog. It aids me in expressing my despair after procrastinating this article for the 50th time. For our readers who are 21 years and older, Copeka Coffee also has a beer and wine list. They make cocktails that are perfect when studying for finals becomes too stressful and you need to drown your sorrows.

They also have a number of unique and delicious salads, paninis, pastries and specialty toasts to snack on while you work. This includes something they call a Triple Threat. Described as a choice of toast with, “…avocado mash, house ricotta, black bean hummus, topped with sliced red onion, parsley, fresh tomato, preserved lemons and a house made lemon-rosemary sea salt.” This is just a brief example of what they have to offer. Spoiler alert, it was really good.

For those with dietary restrictions, Copeka Coffee also has various gluten free, lactose free and vegan options for their drinks, pastries, toasts and rice bowls.

Their staff members are always welcoming, bright and willing to help you find a drink that you will like. By the way they make their drinks and food, you can tell that a lot of love and pride goes into their creations. So if you feel like you need a place to sit down to focus and work on assignments, or if you need to take some time to relax and treat yourself, then Copeka Coffee is the perfect place to do just that.