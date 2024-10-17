IN THE SPIRIT OF RIVALRIES

Anna Dunn Rowdy taking down another mascot.

Rivalries are a cornerstone of most college athletics. If I was a student at the University of Michigan, I would automatically have to hate Michigan State University because those are the rules. It fuels the games between them with tension and perpetuates a legacy of solidarity.

Colorado Mesa University (CMU) doesn’t have a rival in the classic sense. Instead of being tied to a single opponent, CMU has several. In athletics, the rival depends on the sport. The Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (RMAC) livestreams and posts statistics for all the Colorado collegiate sports teams. The concept of a rivalry is more than the game itself. It is about the collective rallying of students, community and fans who unite in support of the team. All driven by a shared sense of competition and school pride. Each athletic game against the rivals becomes a momentous occasion, charged with emotion and enthusiasm affecting the entire campus community.

However, some specific events can also generate the same hype and energy on campus. Take the homecoming football game, for example. The game is not about the rival, it focuses on school spirit and celebrating the start of the season. This year CMU plays New Mexico Highland University, however last year it was against Adams State University. No matter who the game is against, the novelty of the homecoming game and the idea of uniting against an opponent creates school spirit. These games are more than just part of the season’s schedule. They are pivotal events that highlight the passion of CMU’s supporters and bring the entire school together.

In volleyball, soccer and track and field, CMU faces opponents with whom they share a competitive history which can be conflated with a rivalry. This fall, women’s volleyball competed in the Holiday Inn Express Maverick Fall Classic, where they faced off with four universities across the Western slope. In football, the Mavs always face Colorado School of Mines in the Nyikos Cup, which is more of a tradition than a rivalry.

RMAC shows the diversity of CMU athletics. In the regional rankings for last season, CMU’s women’s soccer ranked third and in football Mesa was ranked ninth. Colorado School of the Mines is ranked first in football and CMU has a yearly game against them where Mesa lost 0-52. However in women’s soccer CMU beat Mines 3-0.

I’m excited to see the homecoming football game this year. All the events that get planned around the game change the atmosphere at school. While this is not the game that will challenge athletes the most, it is the game with the most school spirit. The branding around the Homecoming game is what makes it more popular.

I’ll also be keeping an eye on women’s Rugby, getting to see the team grow in popularity and support a sport that can get pushed to the sidelines. I’m excited to see if they improve against their rival Boise State University. CMU’s diverse array of rivalries is a testament to its dynamic athletic environment. It ensures that every sports season is marked by thrilling encounters and a united school spirit.

These rivalries drive not only individual performances but also broader team dynamics, infusing each game with a sense of purpose and determination. Moreover, having multiple rivals ensures that the excitement and engagement are spread throughout the academic year. Each sport enjoys its own moments of heightened competition. Each opponent has their own history with Mesa, but only some are good enough to be a rival.