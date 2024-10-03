Detrimental to the male standard of self importance, the phenomena known as Resting Bitch Face (RBF) confronts the very notion that a female’s happiness spawns from her desirability. Many women have decided to drop the facial facade and resign to a natural state of exposed internal exhaustion. As a result, men have found themselves at the crossroads of self discovery and potential accountability.

There are so many things to criticize about a woman like her height, her weight, her reproductive choices and her perceived intelligence. With so many options, men find it harder and harder to concentrate on the more important aspects of a woman’s character such as her face at rest. Now that women are running around speaking on abuse and inequalities, their general approachability has been considerably reduced. This phenomena is further inflamed by a man’s ability to determine a woman’s general worth and disposition. It relies solely on whether her facial expression portrays conformance to male insecurities.

With RBF, women actually look as fatigued as they are. This puts men at an even greater disadvantage when it comes to potential opportunities to engage in sexual persuasion. Whether at the office, in line at the bank or on a morning commute, women existing on this planet do so with the understanding that femininity is the result of male validation.

Ignoring endearing requests to “smile more” can result in a drastic decline of her 1-10 rating. More importantly, it determines her position on the crazy-bitch-scale. Though entirely socially constructed and dependent on a male’s level of scorn, the value placed upon either scale is permanently affixed to the female’s affirmation of and compliance with such requests. As women continue to buck the norm and flaunt their resistance to misogynistic ideals, men are unfairly confronted with their own influence on the RBF pandemic. Widely received as a reflection of dissatisfaction and irritability, the presence of RBF requires a level of self evaluation potentially internalized within the confronted male.

Coming face-to-face with one’s actions personified in a single expression disproportionately places blame upon a male’s attention and intentions or lack thereof. If forced to evaluate his own behavior he risks the opportunity for growth requiring him to forever display a deeper understanding of the overwhelmed woman.

Furthermore, the consequence of realizing that RBF infliction is the result of that avalanche of ideas is the compulsion of men to compare their intelligence to that of the perceived woman. Considering the intellectual abundance required to place judgment on a woman’s gender pleasing appeasements is next to nothing, the comparison is demeaning in-and-of-itself. To suggest that a woman registers the equivalent of a 1000-yard-stare when decoding the responsibilities required to maintain a life as a human with a vagina unfairly implies a level of disengagement and lack of social awareness by the male sex. Though significantly affected as recipients of RBF, men are often overlooked when it comes to the hardships of female existence.

With regard to monthly hormonal influx, domestic maintenance, economic inequality and reproductive abduction, women continuously disregard the social obligation to maintain a friendly disposition throughout. Not only is this unappealing to the male perspective, it stands as a reminder to men that though their video game prowess stands bold amongst internet enthusiasts, kill counts in “Call of Duty” hold no ground compared to the weight of the world.

Adding insult to injury, the abandonment of consideration to the delicately balanced male ego is the failure of society’s gender specific double standards. With women choosing to carry their faces in whatever way represents her current mood her objective to please becomes less believable and in turn, reduces her marital worth.

Seen as a problem to solve, the existence of RBF invites further dissection of the female psyche, though it’s widely believed that it’s something to approach with caution. The inability to assess a woman’s character and general virtue by the expression on her face, however, may be worth the danger implied in having direct and relatable discourse.

On the other hand, the rise of RBF proves women everywhere share a burden only understood by those who bear it. To judge, examine and dissect a woman’s motives and character based on her expressions, bears too much weight on infirmed minds. Women will happily allow men to be excused from the judges table in order to focus on more important aspects of their virtue, like their T&A.