Current CMU student Jordan Chavez is easy to recognize, as she serves a happy smile and an enthusiastic attitude to greet customers into the University Center Dining Hall. The New Mexico native works part time as the Sodexo cashier while balancing her job with academics and her social life.



Chavez has been working with Sodexo since November, and initially started as a sandwhich artist where she would make customized sandwiches and wraps. After spring break hit, she has been sitting at the front as the cashier to greet students coming in. She shares that working at the entrance is more than just swiping Mavcards, as she is trained to receive payments by cash, check, or credit card, disburse change to due customers and count money in cash drawers at the beginning and end of her shift to ensure the amounts are correct.



Before working for Sodexo, Chavez was a freelance artist who gathered clients and made designs and art upon request. In a previous job, she also served as a housekeeping maid.

“It was awful because of all the labor involved cleaning one room, and I would have 15 rooms a day to clean,” Chavez said. “Each room was supposed to take an hour to clean but it took me about an hour and a half. Needless to say I didn’t last long in housekeeping. Shout out to hotel service. Their work is not for the weak.”

Chavez was strategic in working for the catering company, as she found that the job not only paid by the hour, but for her meals during her shift as well. She also finds perks with interacting with the students.

“I love being able to socialize,” Chavez said. “I enjoy meeting people that I wouldn’t regularly talk to, and it makes me like feel a part of the school.”

The Montrose local is originally from New Mexico. She said that she moved to Colorado because of the drug problems in her neighborhood.

“Breaking Bad isn’t too far fetched as for what is going on in the city,” Chavez said.

After graduating from Montrose, she decided CMU was the school for her because of the proximity from home.

“It was convenient for me,” Chavez said. “I wanted to be near my sister if she needed and I wanted to be able to support her and attend her art shows as well.”

She also said it was important to be able to commute to care for her parents.

“My dad is a disabled vet, and my mom is sick as well, but they are both troopers,” Chavez said.

When she’s not working the cash register or in class, the artist embraces her passion and talents through creation.

“A fun fact about me is that I can draw a full blown picture with my toes,” Chavez said. “But in all seriousness, art is my passion and my work is featured in several of the local stores in my hometown, and is also used by websites. I actually have an online store where I sell my prints.”

When she’s not making art herself, she contributes other works of art in anyway she can.

“I am a piece of it,” Chavez said. “I starred in several short films last year, and modeled in an Aspen art gallery.”

The young artist also writes her own poetry and I hopes to publish a poetry book someday. Chavez also plays a role in the community as a Native American activist.

“It’s important to speak up,” Chavez said. “I really believe in being the change you wish to see.”

The full-time student is also focused on her academic future. She was one of the 10 percent of students who received a call back for an interview with a prestigious Internship. She shares her excitement for new beginnings through this opportunity.

“My motto is ‘Vya Con Dios’ which for me is like a Carpe Diem type of thing,” Chavez said. “I really get a kick at trying new things because that’s how you grow as a person.”