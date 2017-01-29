Student salute: Akin Akinsola

by Caleb Quimby

Where did you grow up?

“I grew up in Nigeria [as] part of the Yoruba tribe. My country isn’t very big at all. It is the size of California. I lived there for 24 years. I moved to America after that.”

How different is the culture?

“Oh, the culture is so so different. We have like more than 52 tribes in my country. So yeah each tribe has different cultures.”

What’s the craziest law?

“The crazy law that I don’t really like is about [being] gay. If you’re gay, you go to prison for 18 years or so. So I believe they can make that choice for themselves. So I think you need freedom of choice to do what you want. That’s what we lack in our country. Not free at all. We do what the government says; government controls everything. That’s just how it is.”

Why did you come to Grand Junction?

“America has one of the best computer educations. Moving to Junction at first is because tuition is like less expensive. Other schools’ tuition is way expensive, but here it’s like pretty cheap.”

Have you seen a crime or witnessed it?

“The last one that happened that got me so pissed was this one like two years ago. High school students were writing their final exams. A group of people just came in and took a group of three underage students away from the school, all females. Until now no one knew their whereabouts. It has been about two years now. The government and the parents knew, and nothing was done.”

Was the process hard to get your student visa?

“It’s very very hard because my country is a very hard place. The stuff to do to get a visa is hard because my country has issues with other countries. The level of crime and everything makes it difficult.”

Have you done anything for your country?

“I work for non-government organizations. We donate to schools, hospitals, prisons and to the mother lakes. I never knew what hunger meant until I moved out. I saw people. I saw things. I have to tell myself to do the job and help. Do little stuff like food and clothes.”

Do you think you have received more opportunities here than your home?

“America is [the] land of opportunity. I will say that over and over again. And I’m so happy and proud to be here. There are lots and lots of privileges here that I don’t get in my country. For instance, the only [thing] we do is go back home to our house. We can’t get a job or do anything, but high school student[s] here can. That’s something good. Most people when they go to school in my country they learn how to work hand work. Cut the hair, fix the hair, trade or anything to sustain themselves. No assurance you will get a job if you go to school. But you still have to spend money on school.”

Anything else you want the students to know?

“Every country has the good, bad and ugly. So like my country is a fun place to stay. One of the best cities in Africa. Lots of fun places to go to like beaches, mountains and lots of different areas. Currency is very low [so you] can be rich in my country.”