At the beginning of their Sept. 6 meeting, campus resident senator Jeff Vela of Associated Student Government introduced a resolution regarding students previously protected by the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. His resolution echoed the sentiments of President Tim Foster, who in an email to all students last week, told dreamers, “we stand with you.”

Vela’s resolution asserted that DACA students are still Mavericks, and so ASG will continue to promote the core values of the university, as well as advocate for these students.

“We will continue to support you as you reach your educational goals,” Vela read from the resolution he had written. The measure was met with a round of applause from senators.

When the floor was opened for discussion, senators yielded to Angel Lopez, the coordinator of the Latino Student Alliance. Lopez asked senators how they specifically plan to support dreamers, at this time or in the future.

President Ben Linzey said he would be willing to approach Foster on this issue, to ensure that students affected by the proposed DACA repeal could have a chance to apply for specific scholarships or other work opportunities.

Minority senator Shelby Cerise, also director of the Cultural Diversity Board, said that she knew CDB would put as much toward scholarships for dreams as it could. She also mentioned the possibility to trying to provide housing for these students.

Professional studies senator Kevin Kahuena wanted to see a committee formed regarding this issue, which was brought back up during the senate discussion, where several students raised their hands to volunteer to form it.

Senator Vela admitted that the resolution can seem like “just words on paper,” but wanted Lopez, LSA and DACA students to know that ASG planned on taking further actions of support, as well becoming more transparent and approachable for any student who is affected by this decision from the Trump administration.

He further urged every senator to attend the upcoming Demonstration for Dreamers. In a humanizing appeal to other senators, Vela encouraged students to empathize and have conversations with those at this demonstration.

Despite this resounding show of support, Lopez and other members of LSA were worried that perhaps the senators did not understand the backlash they might face from the conservative local community. However, the discussion regarding any community opposition seemed to only strengthen the senators’ position.

Language, literature and mass communication senator Richard Nguyen said that Foster didn’t seem to be afraid to go against what the community wanted in regard to important decisions, so neither should they.

After further discussion, Cerise motioned to include the executive branch in the statement. ASG felt this inclusion would make their position stronger. Before the roll call vote, Linzey encouraged senators to vote in favor of the resolution, which passed unanimously.

After the meeting, Lopez addressed the ASG resolution, saying he was glad the senators did address community backlash. Overall, Lopez was pleased with their decision and support.

“I think that we have a good group of student leaders here who will stand up for what’s right, and so, I don’t really have any critiques or additions, I’m just really happy,” Lopez said.

Lopez encouraged all students to come to the Demonstration for Dreamers this Saturday from 4-6:30 p.m. in the Colorado Mesa University plaza. Sponsored by the Hispanic Affairs Project and Western Colorado Days of Action, the demonstration was brought on campus by Spanish professor Tom Acker.

Lopez said the demonstration will include stories of dreamers read by others, and statistics about dreamers because there are misconceptions regarding this group of people.

The main goals of the demonstration are education and support.