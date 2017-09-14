Next time you’re struggling with a math problem, an English paper or even a history question, consider popping into the Tutorial Learning Center. Located on the first floor of Houston Hall.

Many of you probably think that the TLC only offers lower level math and English. You might think they wouldn’t be able to help you out with your chem lab, but Emily Brennan, proved you wrong. Brennan, who works at the front desk in the TLC, showed me a list of the classes.

It stretches for several pages. The TLC covers everything from basic math, science and English. They also help upper-level chemistry, biology and statistics. They can even help with kinesiology courses, foreign languages, music and theater classes. Brennan said she definitely thinks there is a need for all of these subjects to be offered at the TLC, especially their most popular ones like Math 090, 091, 113 and more recently and somewhat surprisingly, geology.“I wish people felt more comfortable coming in.” Brennan said. “Some people think we’re always busy or there’s no tutor available.”

For a few subjects, like music and theater, the tutors won’t actually be available in the TLC. They will give their contact information to the instructor of the class they want to tutor for and you have to reach out to them in order to get help. Even outside of the TLC, the tutors are very welcoming and motivated to help out.

I myself have taken advantage of the TLC at least once a week for all of the three semesters I’ve been at CMU. I usually go for the math help, but I have also worked with a tutor for music outside of the TLC. Sometimes I like the way the tutors help me through my work better than the way my teachers help me, because they can take more time and there won’t be any interruptions. On the rare occasion that they aren’t familiar with a method the professor prefers, they will look it up in a book, online or ask another tutor. It is a very productive environment and all of the tutors are committed to helping.

On the down side, if you do happen to come into the TLC during one of their busier hours, chances are you’ll have to be put on a waitlist to get help, since they only have so many tutors for each subject. For example, Brennan said, “We only have one calc (calculus) tutor, so people could be waiting for hours.” In addition, the list of subjects they are able to help with is extensive, it isn’t guaranteed that they will be able to help you with exactly what you need. They currently don’t offer help with Environmental Science courses, although some people have come in and asked for a tutor in that subject.

However, if you do go in during a busy time and need to wait for a few minutes, the TLC welcomes you to sit down at one of their tables and start your homework on your own. If you get stuck, someone will come and help you. Emma Woodyard often goes into the TLC for help with physics. Woodyard said, “I do like coming here because the people know what they’re talking about and they make it very clear.”

The TLC is here as a resource to YOU, the students. I recommend taking advantage of it because ultimately you will be happier. The TLC will be happier, and so will your professors because they will no longer have to sit you down and ask why you’ve been getting so many F’s.