Mavericks exceed win total from last season

by Bryce Reedy

Women’s soccer was looking for their first win during their four game road trip, spanning back to last weekend, as they faced off against the Colorado Christian University (CCU) Cougars and the number seven ranked Colorado School of Mines Orediggers.

One more win on the season would give them five, which would be enough to surpass their win total from last year.

The first matchup was against the Cougars, who came into the matchup on a three game losing streak. Heading into the matchup, the Mavericks were looking to put an end to their scoring woes that they had over the last couple of week

Once the game kicked off, it was the Cougars who struck first. In the 16 minute, forward Mollie Monson received a cross from Maddison Hogan and Monson was able to head it in past CMU goalkeeper Katelyn Houston.

The Mavericks went into half time down 1-0 despite outshooting CCU 7-3 in the half.

Coming out of the break the Mavs were firing on all cylinders. In the 51 minute CMU tied up the score thanks to defender Mackenzie King who hit one from 30 yards out into the upper corner of the net. King would finish the game with five shots, all on goal, to lead all players.

The next Maverick score came seven minutes later off of a rebound. This time it was defender Jocelyn Ceccarelli who was able to score for CMU for her first goal on the year.

CMU would not score for the remainder of the game, but neither did CCU thanks to the Maverick defense along with solid goalkeeping from Katelyn Houston, giving the Mavericks the 2-1 victory. The Mavericks finished the game with 17 shots, 10 of which were on goal.

With the victory the Mavericks moved to 5-4-2 on the year, which gives them more wins this season than the team had all of last year.

The Mavericks next test was against the number seven ranked team in the nation in Colorado School of Mines. And the Orediggers scored early against the Mavericks.

The Orediggers were able to score their first goal of the match one minute into the game. The score came from midfielder Brooke Stoermer after a cross gave her enough room to turn around and fire it past Houston.

The second goal of the game came 15 minutes later for the Orediggers. Stoermer was able to pass the ball up the field to give Jaclyn Knott a wide open chance in the box. The score was 2-0 heading into halftime. Both teams had six shots during the half, but the Mavericks were unable to capitalize like the Orediggers.

During the second half it didn’t get much better for the Mavericks as Mines was able to score their third goal of the match in the 60 minute. CMU would also get out shot in the second half, 6-3. The final in this one was 3-0, which moved Mines to 11-1 on the season and the Mavericks to 5-5-2.

The Mavericks will now return home for two games against Fort Lewis and Adams State University this weekend. Fort Lewis will be Friday at 7 p.m. and Adams State will be Sunday at 1 p.m..