Maverick Milestone undermines learning

“Patterns and Nature in Math?” “History and Baseball Writing?” I realize that these are supposed to be cross platform classes but there is no reason for them to be paired up, other than to come up with an arbitrary class to fulfill the Maverick Milestone. But none of this would matter in the slightest if I did not have to take it in order to graduate. My colleagues who are a year younger than me do not have

to take it because they were grandfathered into it, and they are the last class that this applies to. I however do have to take it. That, to me, is unacceptable. Now do I think we should abolish the Maverick Milestone? In essence, no. There should be classes that people should be willing to explore and get a little outside of their comfort zone in. However, the current system in place is not working and needs some upgrades. Well, good news, I have those upgrades right here. First, milestone classes should be subjects that make sense for a non-major, non gen- ed required class. Trying to mesh together subjects like biology and arithmetic, or baseball and history writing, is arbitrary and unnecessary. Instead, why not try more important classes like “Filing a Tax Return 101,” or “Cooking that does not Involve a Microwave,” or even something as crazy as “What to do in Certain Social Situations.” Do you know the kinds of things I would do to take a class that can teach me how to make dinner for