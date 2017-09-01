We all have different feelings about the gym.

Some of us rely on it for stress relief and see it as something to look forward to in the middle of a busy day. Others dread even thinking about stepping foot in the dumbbell section because of the fear of being judged or the intimidation of meatheads flexing for their ego.

There are both goods and bads when one steps foot in the gym. Colorado Mesa University students can experience all the goods, the bads and the uglies in their very own beloved Maverick Center.

As an athlete, the “Mav Center” was a magnificent incentive in helping me decide to attend CMU. The two story state-of-the-art athletic facilities are a gorgeous configuration.

The gym consists of three free weight sections, an indoor track, two cardio sections and anything else you can think of. If one doesn’t like one way of working out, there are dozens of different options to obtain a healthy lifestyle.

If a patron does not like using any of the weights or machines, there are weekly spin, yoga and pilates classes students can attend for free. All of the classes offer an intense workout during a designated time.

Most gyms tend to be very basic and very boring to look at. These gyms offer generic flat layouts and simple machines, which can cause gym patrons get bored fairly quickly. Boredom in a gym doesn’t excite athletes to come back on a consistent basis; however, boredom is unlikely to happen in the Maverick Center.

Give credit where credit is due; the Maverick Center appeals to almost everybody.

A hidden gem in the Maverick Center is the El Pomar Natatorium. An 100-meter Olympic-sized swimming pool with four diving boards and professional machinery, it is one of the most superior facilities in the western slope.

Most gyms do not have a winding indoor track that towers over the ground level in loops above the building. Gym-goers can obtain an exciting indoor running experience, which adds to the many incentives to go on a regular basis.

Yes, there are a lot of positives why CMU students should take advantage of the free gym services while paying for tuition. Yet, with every gym comes many frustrations that the patrons must suffer.

In the Mav Center, there are thousands of young and beautiful individuals whose ego is bigger than their muscles.

During the busy hours of the day, one gym-goer might be attempting to get his/her workout done and despite the respectable size of the gym, when it is rather busy, there are frequently not enough machines for everyone.

Why is there not enough equipment? Because the 250-pound musclehead with the severely cut tank top is taking up two benches for an hour while slurping water from a milk jug.

The problem with a college gym is that there is a greater population of younger and athletic individuals who enjoy looking good. This results in a significant amount of mirror flexing and provocative clothing in order to show off curves and rippling muscles.

I am all for healthy living, but at the Maverick Center, there should be a separate section for Instagram ‘models’ to lift a couple dumbbells.

The only other issue students complain about for the gym is the hours not extending past 10 p.m. I am sure there are plenty of recreation center workers who are willing to stay till at least midnight while the night owls do their workout. In other words, some would prefer to go late at night instead of the afternoon hours when the mass majority of the gym-goers are attempting to get their workout in.

The gym at CMU is a beautiful place where students should be encouraged to go every once and awhile. All we are asking for is a little more hours and a lot less lunks.