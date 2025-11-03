BACK ON THE MAP

For the first time in more than a decade, CMU’s women’s cross country team isn’t chasing the pack—because they’re part of it.

At the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (RMAC) Championships in Colorado Springs, the Mavericks placed sixth overall, their best team finish since 2014, in one of the toughest Division II conferences in the country.

The performance, led by Redshirt Senior Megan Hodges’ 13th-place finish and Redshirt Sophomore Jordan Staniszewski’s 28th-place run, earned both runners All-RMAC honors and gave CMU a reason to believe this season marks a turning point.

“We’ve been training hard consistently for months now, so it was really exciting to see the results of all of that time and effort show up during the race,” Staniszewski said. “It’s super motivating to have a team as tight as we do this year. Everyone always comes ready to work, and we all help to encourage and push each other.”

At Monument Valley Park, the Mavericks proved that their national ranking as No. 14 in the latest poll wasn’t a fluke. Against a field stacked with perennial powerhouses like Colorado School of Mines, University of Colorado-Colorado Springs (UCCS) and Adams State, CMU placed seven runners in the top half of the 125-woman race.

Hodges had a career-best 21:31.7 in the 6K, earning First Team All-RMAC honors. Staniszewski followed close behind in 21:58.0, good for Second Team All-RMAC recognition. It was the first time since 2014 that CMU had multiple all-conference finishers in the same meet.

Staniszewski said the team’s performance at RMACs is proof of how close this group has become.

“As we head into Regionals, I know that we are strong and prepared and ready to fight for it,” she said. “I just want to do everything I can to help my team perform our best.”

The sixth-place finish is a milestone for a program that’s slowly rebuilt its identity. CMU hadn’t cracked the RMAC’s upper tier in over a decade, but this group, with both veteran leadership and developing depth, finally broke through.

Redshirt sophomore Wehazit Kelati, who stepped up as CMU’s No. 3 runner with a career-best 22:44, said the result was especially meaningful after not having raced at last year’s RMAC meet.

“It was really exciting, considering I didn’t race in the RMAC championships last year, and hitting a big PR was also cool,” Kelati said. “I’m glad I got the opportunity to race it, and it motivates me to keep improving for the team and myself. I’m also just grateful that I get to accomplish these things with the girls.”

Kelati said the team’s success stems from a shared drive and a supportive culture that keeps everyone pushing forward.

“What makes the group competitive and close is the goal we have set as a team and how supportive we are of each other,” she said. “We’re always aiming to be better than before, which we have been making happen. It makes me excited to see what bigger things we can accomplish as a team.”

Junior Autumn McQuitty, who rounded out CMU’s scoring five, said that camaraderie goes well beyond training.

“This year, we have been really focused on loving what we do and coming together as a team,” McQuitty said. “We have team bondings every weekend when we aren’t racing, which has really brought everyone together. Running year round can be really tough, so it’s comforting to know you have all your teammates going through the same thing.”

McQuitty also mentioned the leadership of veterans like Hodges and Staniszewski, as well as the rise of new members.

“Megan has been leading us this entire season, and Jordan and Wehazit weren’t even at these meets last year. Now they’re scoring points for the team and dropping massive personal bests,” she said. “I can’t say how insanely proud I am of them for working so hard because their dedication really shows off.”

Heading into the NCAA Division II South Central Regional Championships in Pueblo, CMU’s confidence continues to grow.

“The team is super excited heading into Regionals,” Kelati said. “We’re bringing in a lot of good energy and ready to give it our all.”

For a program that’s spent the last several years on the fringe, the message from Colorado Springs was clear: CMU women’s cross country is back in the mix.