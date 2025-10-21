The Student News Site of Colorado Mesa University

Creativity and Connection

A variety of cultures and arts showcased at the Downtown Art Festival
Vicente Valadez, Staff WriterOctober 21, 2025

 

22 new Art on the Corner pieces were installed on Oct. 3. (Justin Shaw)
Justin Shaw
An art installation was placed in front of local favorite Main Street Bagels. 21 other installations were placed in the area on Oct. 3. (Justin Shaw)
Two members of Nueva Generación Folklorico perform traditional dances at the 2025 Grand Junction Art Fest. The group was one of many showcasing culture and movement throughout the day. (Justin Shaw)
Girls from Nueva Genración Folklorico sway and twirl through the bright folds of their dresses at Grand Junction Art Fest 2025. The group has long been a fixture at community events across the valley. (Justin Shaw)
An Uncanny Valley artist displays their work during Saturday’s Grand Junction Art Fest Walk. Visitors stopped to view the pieces and ask questions about the creative process. (Justin Shaw)
On the second day of the Downtown Art Festival, many groups showcased art related to culture and movement: Artists, judges and casual attendees admired one of 22 new Art on the Corner installations. (Justin Shaw)

Main Street came alive with color, creativity and connection as local artisans filled the streets at Grand Junction’s annual Downtown Art Festival on Oct. 3 and 4.

On the first day of the event, vendors set up stands with the kind of handmade charm that only a small town in Colorado can offer. From herbal blends and pottery to literary performances, this year’s festival captured the heart of community craftsmanship. 

At one booth, artist Chloe Dunnigan of And Again Herbal Co. smiled as she arranged small jars of hand-mixed herbs and set out art prints beneath her tent. She explained the business was born from “a lot of trial and error.” It’s name, “And Again” reflects her personal journey with creative restarts.

“It’s all been very experimental,” Dunnigan said. “Each blend has a slightly different purpose. You can drink it like tea or use it in a bath soak. The body does a really good job of absorbing all the benefits from the earth.” 

Across the street, co-owner of DC Handcrafted Dale Jablonski leaned against a wooden display lined with mugs, spoons and bowls, each piece smooth, sturdy and made by hand. 

“We’ve been doing this about 15 years,” Jablonski said laughing. “It’s very addicting. You make stuff and then you’ve got to clear your house out or you turn into a hoarder.” 

What started as a hobby turned into a shared passion and now it is an “occupational therapy” for Jablonski and his wife.

“We’re both retired, so this keeps us doing things with our time,” Jablonski said. 

A few booths down. the creativity shifted from crafts to community with Geek Parties of the Grand Valley, a nonprofit dedicated to providing a safe, inclusive space for fans of all things nerdy.

“A lot of us are neurodivergent or disabled,” Board member Bronwyn Wynter said. “It’s a space where we can be exactly who we are without hiding parts of ourselves.” 

Wynter explained that the organization was founded to bring people together through shared passions, whether for theatre, video games or literature. 

Geek Parties of the Grand Valley’s current project, “Poe’s Poison Pen,” is a month-long celebration of Edgar Allan Poe which featured interactive performances and themed events hosted throughout the Grand Valley. 

“People think of Poe just for his spooky stories,” she said, “but he also wrote love poems and even created the detective genre. There’s so much more to him than people realize.” 

Geek Party events are held at venues across the valley, from the Radio Room in Grand Junction to the Cavalcade in Fruita. 

“We want to connect people through the things they love,” Wynter said. “We have a whole tea party that we made just for sparkly clothing. So it is if you have something that you love that you want other people to know about or celebrate or just be able to ramble!” 

Wynter finished off by detailing the group’s most prominent mission.

“We are for the people who just want to love their things and talk to other people about them.”

Whether it’s through the earthy aroma of Chloe’s herbal teas, the satisfying weight of Dale’s hand-turned mugs or the laughter brought about by performances from Geek Parties of the Grand Valley, the Downtown Art Festival continues to show that the heart of Grand Junction’s creativity beats strongest when locals share what they love.

