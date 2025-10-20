MAVS CATCH FIRE AT HOME

The CMU Men’s Soccer team has found its stride.

In a weekend at Community Hospital Unity Field, the Mavericks put together two statement victories, first dismantling Adams State 5–0, then taking down No. 9 Fort Lewis 4–1. CMU’s offense stood out, totaling nine goals over the course of two matches, erasing early-season struggles and propelling the team to 5-4-2 overall and third place in RMAC play.

Against Adams State, the Mavericks set the tone early with sophomore forward Matteo Bonelli’s 12th-minute goal, right before rain turned the match into a test of control. The Mavs broke loose after halftime, pouring in four goals within 20 minutes.

The defense held firm as well, holding the Grizzlies to seven shots and earning their third shutout of the year. Redshirt sophomore keeper Nathan Beck tallied three saves to secure the 5–0 result, marking the second identical win over Adams this season.

Two days later, CMU carried that momentum into a matchup against ninth-ranked Fort Lewis. After a quiet first half, the Mavericks erupted again, scoring four goals in the second. Senior Midfielder Daniel Paulsson opened the floodgates in the 46th minute off a cross from Bonelli. A minute later, Ponce Casas buried a highlight bicycle kick, adding another in the 61st.

“I think what’s been driving the attack is our teamwork, playing fast and staying confident in our movements off the ball,” Paulsson said.

Fort Lewis, down a man after a red card, managed a late goal before CMU sophomore midfielder Cain Castellon iced it with a goal in the 84th. The 4–1 win broke a four-game losing streak against the Skyhawks and propelled CMU’s unbeaten mark against top-10 teams to 1-0-2 this year.

“I think this win was key for us because it showed us that we can play and compete against any team,” Ponce Casas said. “We know that from now on, every game is going to be like a final, and I think the team is getting more confident as the season keeps going.”

With two convincing wins, CMU’s confidence is peaking heading into a pivotal stretch of conference play. Ponce Casas led the team with seven goals, while the attack continued to spread the scoring load.

“I’ve been scoring because my teammates trust me and create chances,” Ponce Casas said. “We have been really organized at the time of attacking, making it complicated for other teams to defend.”

The Mavericks are closing in on the RMAC Tournament, now less than a month away from postseason play. With several conference games remaining, CMU sits in position to secure a tournament berth and strengthen its standing in the RMAC.