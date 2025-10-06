Reviewing Tartuffe

CMU’s Department of Theatre Arts premiered its production of “Tartuffe,” a dramatic comedy by Molière set in mid-1600s France, on Sept. 25. The show follows a religious hypocrite, Tartuffe, played by August Igoe, who infiltrates a wealthy family.

Before the show began, Laurant, played by Brock Cullen, acted out a miniature skit on an otherwise empty stage. Laurant is Tartuffe’s loyal assistant who participates in many schemes to swindle Orgon, played by Kehan Denny, and his family.

During this pre-show segment, the stage displayed an assortment of grapes and bread laid on top of a table, while the rest of the set remained hidden. From beneath a tablecloth, Laurant entertained audience members with playful hand gestures and intense glares.

As the curtains opened, a massive door with a fleur-de-lis symbol sat at the center of the stage, with several walls of French paneling visually dividing the space. Another staircase painted the right of the stage and a green cushion occupied its left side.

A large ensemble cast flocked to the stage with Elmire, played by Emma Gregory, Damis, played by Riley Chang, Mariane, played by Calista Hatler, Dorine, played by Hailey Berrones, Cleante, played by Ella Joseph and Madame Pernelle, played by Kelsey McCarty. The group discussed the poor reputation of the titular character, Tartuffe.

The cast spoke in rhyme throughout this first scene and the rest of the show. Some audience members expressed that they were not anticipating the unique dialogue style.

“I thought it was really interesting how they spoke in rhymes,” said sophomore pre-computer information major Layna Brant. “It took me a little to start understanding it, but it grew on me, and I got it once the rhymes switched between characters.”

The play’s first act primarily revolves around the plight of Orgon’s daughter, Mariane, as her father intends to marry her off to the detestable Tartuffe.

Mariane struggles with maintaining a connection with her actual love interest, Valere, played by Ryan Kleim.

Mariane and Valere charmed the audience with a melodramatic display of affection, wherein they simultaneously broke up and declared their undying love for one another.

Upon entering the first act, Valere’s sparkly costume and pencil-thin mustache caused an uproar of laughter from the audience.

“This might be a little biased, since my boyfriend plays Valere, but, honestly, I really loved that character,” said audience member Jay Nelson. “Both actors did a particularly good job in that first scene with body language. I think they were floating, almost.”

To build suspense, the audience did not see Mariane’s would-be suitor until the last ten minutes of the first act. Upon making his appearance from the stage’s rightmost staircase, audience members described Tartuffe’s appearance and vocal performance as hilariously striking.

A favorite moment amongst many audience members saw Igoe’s comedic charms on full display. During the scene, Orgon hid underneath a table while Elmire, his wife, tried to prove Tartuffe’s hidden interest in sleeping with her.

In a seductive effort, Tartuffe dropped his pants to the floor mid-scene, intending to pounce on Elmire while she glared at her husband for assistance.

Elmire even broke the rhyme scheme to express her desperation, whispering “What the fuck is he doing?” to the orchestra section.

At the scene’s end, Elmire cleverly lured Tartuffe away from the stage and the audience erupted in fits of laughter as Orgon shot out from underneath the table, visibly aghast.

“I thought Orgon hiding under the table was really fun,” said freshman psychology major Aven Keen. “I thought the whole show and scene were exciting and funny.”

“Tartuffe” was CMU’s first show of the semester in the Asteria Theatre. Unlike the Department of Theatre Arts’ upcoming shows, “Tartuffe” had a total of six productions, with the department having canceled Saturday’s evening show.

A standing ovation followed the final scene. Several audience members expressed that they were looking forward to seeing a second showing.