LETTER TO THE EDITOR (9/24/25)

Submitted by the CMU Young Democratic Socialists of America.

AGAINST TRUMP’S REIGN OF TERROR.

With the escalation of state terror against migrant populations by the Trump Administration, the CMU chapter of the Young Democratic Socialists of America (CMU YDSA) re-affirms its commitment to racial justice, anti-fascism, and the right of all peoples to liberty and equality.

President Trump has transformed ICE into an unaccountable Gestapo-like agency. He has destroyed the last remaining vestiges of American democracy and centralized power within the executive branch. CMU YDSA condemns the undermining of the democratic institutions of the American Republic, and is fully committed to the struggle for liberation from the grasp of capitalism and fascism.

In line with National DSA’s opposition to mass incarceration and police violence, CMU YDSA fights against all overreach and abuse of power by government at all levels, whether it be local, state or federal. We seek to oppose government tyranny by means of a mass movement that unites all layers of the working class and exploited and tyrannized peoples of America.

The fight against fascism does not and cannot end at the ballot box. It must begin in the streets, the fields, and the workplace, and it must end in the halls of power.

The power of the rich lies in their wealth. Our power lies in our numbers and our unity. The working people of America, when united, can never be defeated. The working people must unite and put a stop to the usurpation of power by wealthy oligarchs. In the words of socialist revolutionary Leon Trotsky, “should fascism come to power, it will ride over your skulls and spines like a terrific tank. Your salvation lies in merciless struggle. Make haste, you have little time left!”

CMU YDSA is open to working with any and all student clubs and organizations who share our opposition to the Trump Administration and its reign of racist and anti-leftist terror. If you are a student who is interested in joining, or if you represent a student club that wants to collaborate with us, please reach us at [email protected]

In Solidarity,

Nikoli Weir

President of CMU YDSA

Attention: Letters to the editor are public submissions from readers of the Criterion and are copied verbatim from the submission. If you would like to write a letter to the editor, submissions must fall within a 500 word limit and be sent to [email protected]. Submissions will be published depending on space.