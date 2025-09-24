MCDERMOTT STEPS DOWN

After two years of steadying the Mavericks through a transition, Joan McDermott is stepping down as athletic director (AD) at CMU.

McDermott, who has guided over 30 CMU programs and more than 1,000 student-athletes since 2022, said she is shifting toward advisory roles in college athletics to spend more time with her family, while continuing to support student-athletes nationwide.

“I have absolutely loved supporting the coaches and athletes of CMU over the past few years, and I’m so proud of the work we’ve done together,” McDermott said. “Leading an athletics department of more than 1,000 student-athletes and 30+ programs has been incredibly challenging and rewarding. At this time of my life, it’s time I find a better balance between the work I love in college athletics and spending time with kids and grandkids.”

President John Marshall praised her impact, calling McDermott “one of the most passionate and competitive athletics leaders I’ve ever worked with.”

McDermott first arrived at CMU as interim AD in 2022 after Kimberley Miller stepped down from the position. A veteran of the RMAC, McDermott previously served as athletic director at Metropolitan State University of Denver from 1998–2015, where she oversaw two NCAA men’s basketball championships and earned Division II Athletic Director of the Year twice.

Under McDermott’s watch, CMU continued to invest in facilities and programs she once described as some of the best she’s worked with.

CMU announced that Robin Brown, senior vice president of Development and CMU Foundation CEO, will serve as interim AD. According to the university, Brown brings strategic and organizational experience to the interim role.

Oscar Ramirez, who became associate athletic director in 2022, after an administrative and coaching career at Iowa Western Community College, will continue in his current position.

McDermott stated that she still has plans to attend future CMU athletic events as a fan.

“I look forward to continuing to cheer on our coaches and players from the stands alongside this great community of supporters I’ve grown to love,” she said.

The university has not yet announced any potential names for a permanent athletic director.