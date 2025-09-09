A TOUR OF GRAND JUNCTION’S MORMON TEMPLE

Brianna Harlow Madi Boyer, junior at Grand Junction High School and member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, addresses the crowd.

On Oct. 19, the third Mormon temple in Colorado is coming to Grand Junction after the construction of two dedicated temples in both Fort Collins and Denver. Ground broke the day before Easter Sunday this year, and the temple’s construction finished in time for the upcoming open house from Sept. 11 to Sept. 27, excluding Sundays.

Journalists from around the Western Slope flocked to the temple’s media event last weekend. Highlights from the event included a press conference with Elder Ricardo P. Giménez, first counselor in the United States Central Area Presidency, and James R. Rasband, the assistant executive director in the Temple Department.

Younger speakers included Junior at Grand Junction High School and Member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (LDS) Madi Boyer and Communication Director Paige Storheim.

Each of the speakers expressed their love for Jesus Christ and a new Mormon temple.

“I grew up in the church and I just remember every couple of weeks on Sundays my family would have to drive almost three hours to the closest temple, which is in Cedar City, Utah,” said Boyer. “So I am grateful we now have a temple close to home.”

Elder Rasband provided visitors a tour of the temple, showcasing many rooms designed for specific church ordinances. In ordinance rooms, members receive instruction and make religious covenants.

Nearly every detail of the church holds a symbolic meaning or reference, from the exterior color to the corners of the ceiling in each room.

“The temple’s steel and concrete structure is clad in Portuguese Pedras Salgadas granite, providing a subtle warmth against the surrounding high-desert vistas. This design approach reinforces the connection to Grand Junction’s rugged terrain and the confluence of two major rivers that shape the region,” said the Mormon temple’s website.

Bentley Mills of Industry California installed and fabricated the temple’s carpets. Their designs are reflective of Grand Junction’s landscape. Additionally, Rugs International of Guangdong, China provided custom nylon area rugs.

Through the 118-feet building’s front desk, members can check in. Additionally, new members can enter with the member who referred them to the church. Beyond the aforementioned ordinance rooms, the temple contains a celestial room and a baptism room.

“The celestial room is a quiet place for reflection and worship of Jesus Christ,” said Rasband.

The celestial room includes comfortable seating and tables underneath a stained glass skylight. The baptism room features a pool atop 12 oxen statues, representing the 12 tribes of Israel. Those entering will find witness chairs for baptism ceremonies and a desk for recording purposes.

Woven into each room’s door, ceiling and piece of furniture is peach blossom iconography. Grand Junction’s temple is the only building to include this motif, as every other temple features its own thematic designs relative to their location. Grand Junction’s temple features peach blossoms because of how crucial peach farmers were to the city’s agricultural development.

“The design is intricate because we like to think of it as the designer’s way to worship Jesus Christ,” said Rasband.

The last important room is in front of the dressing rooms and contains white garments. Members are meant to change into them before going further through the temple. This allows temple attendees to maintain uniformity under their God, and separation from their daily routines.

Additionally, there is a bride room intended for use during a sealing ceremony in the church. Sealing involves couples coming together through the church in the sealing room. Families with foster children can do the same.

Students interested in this new temple may want to join the Latter Day Saints (LDS) Student Association on campus. This club meets on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. at the LDS Institute of Religion at 1502 North Avenue.