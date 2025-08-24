STATS, STANDINGS AND EVENTS

This year, The Criterion is introducing a new Standings, Statistics and Events graphic.

Given that the fall semester began less than one full week before the publication of this edition, there may be information that readers either question or don’t necessarily know much about.

However, using last semester’s design, there would have only been space to showcase statistics that are not relevant to this season’s athletic teams.

Given the amount of turnover and changes that happen at the Division II level, the standings and statistics page needed a refresh for the 2025-26 athletic season.

This year’s edition will now feauture an Events section, showcasing all of the upcoming CMU athletic events.

Displaying both place and time, this is a way to ensure that fans don’t miss out on their favorite athletic events this semester (and now there’s no excuse not to attend at least a few of them).

As the season rolls on, prepare to have a calendar full of the biggest athletic events here at CMU. Prepare to see some of the most impressive statistics that the RMAC, and Division II as a whole, have to offer.

The current events calander will feature all upcoming CMU athletic events through Sept. 7. With the biweekly release of each new addition, promoted events will regularly change when double or triple stacked. If you do not see your sporting event on this calendar, make sure to check the schedule of that specific team.

As a sports fanatic myself, the goal of this new design is intentional. Both seasoned sports fanatics and new fans across the campus can come together, in the name of sports.