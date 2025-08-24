RMAC NETWORK CHARGING FOR VIEWS

Enrique Quintero Women’s basketball guard Macy Larsen

The Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (RMAC) Network has implemented a charge for their streaming services starting this school year. Ever since the RMAC Network started four years ago, all of the games that they broadcasted were free.

Students could find all CMU DII athletic sports livestreamed on the website, spanning across 16 schools and encompassing the states of Colorado, Nebraska, New Mexico, South Dakota and Utah.

The RMAC Network broadcasts all games from every team in the conference, which includes CMU athletics. Starting this season, students, staff, players and other spectators can expect to pay-per-view or subscribe on a monthly or yearly basis.

In a notice posted on the RMAC website, they posted a “Peak Pricing Discount” opportunity. If using an email ending in “.edu,” there is a $10 discount for the annual subscription, taking it down to $120 from $130 for the season.

That is the only discount offered which started on Aug. 1 and it had to be purchased prior to Aug. 17. Their release indicated that there are no discounts for returning users, and that no other rates, besides the annual subscription, will have discounts.

In another release from July 30, the RMAC Network stated that they “annually broadcast over 1,600 athletics events on its network.”

The first CMU Athletic event to be streamed on the new PPV model of the RMAC Network will be Women’s Soccer vs. St. Edwards University on Thursday Sept. 5 in Grand Junction.

If interested students are unable to purchase an annual or monthly subscription, they can pay to view individual games at $10 per game with their “Single-Game Pass” for 24 hours. In-person games hosted at CMU cost students $5 when they present their MavCard.