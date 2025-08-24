SELF-CARE AT MAVERICK STORE

The Maverick Bookstore has expanded from textbooks and CMU merchandise to include personal care items. A staple of the campus community, the store wanted to reflect student needs and prioritize personal care.

The operations manager of The Maverick Bookstore Windy Beckner realized that the shelves were lacking in products students use consistently, like toothpaste, shaving cream, razors and medicine.

“I really started thinking about our item selection when myself and Doug Frazier, our inventory manager, went to our collegiate trade show in February,” said Beckner. “A big topic of conversation was that college students right now want to be cozy, they want to be comfortable.”

With the recent loss of multiple convenience store locations near CMU, such as Albertsons and Rite Aid, Beckner wanted to fulfill the needs that she noticed. She prioritized making sure students have available resources on campus to meet such needs.

“I felt it was really important to expand our convenience area this year. It’s not always easy for students to get off campus and grab things that they need all the time,” said Beckner. “So, with some help from our students, we were able to bring in some super basic things.”

Returning from the trade show, Beckner’s first step of action was to turn to her student employees for feedback, as they have had first-hand experience with which products and resources may be essential for living comfortably on campus.

Customer Service Specialist Bernice Rosales was one of the first students Beckner consulted.

“Windy would always come and ask us our suggestions, so she listened to what we, as students, wanted and that’s exactly what we ended up getting,” said Rosales. “For example, I was the one that recommended pimple patches. Sure enough, by next week, they were here!”

As a student in the Master’s of Social Work program, Rosales has also seen a large swath of students throughout their time at CMU.

According to Beckner, their perspective proved invaluable when deciding which products to purchase.

Their robust experience highlighted nuances about the MAVcharge program. Through MAVcharge, students can purchase any item at the store and charge it to their student account balance in ePay.

“I feel like people should know how everything in the bookstore can be charged to MAVcharge,” said Rosales. “It’s not just textbooks; you can charge your sweatshirts and your maverick gear, but also, your quick necessities of feminine products.”

The Maverick Bookstore’s student employees advocated for a combination of self-care and hygiene items, whether or not they used those items themselves.

“Windy said it was a priority and she was all up in it with self-care. I personally don’t do it, but personally think it’s great to see. We have an option to relax,” said lead of textbooks Emma Coates. “It’s easy to access for students who can’t get to the store for anything or for freshmen who are stuck on campus and might not be able to bring their cars.”

The student employee team’s feedback aligned with Beckner’s goal to improve the item selection available at the store.

These items will benefit both students living on campus and those who make daily commutes.

“I really love that there is more variety, and then also it’s, like, convenient. From hair care products to body care stuff, to skin care to manicure sets and pedicure sets. It’s definitely very convenient and that’s what I love about it,” said Rosales.

Keeping a combination of comfort and quality at the forefront, Beckner also upgraded the store’s lineup beyond these self-care items.

Specifically, The Maverick Bookstore switched its water bottle vendor. They are currently selling off the store’s remaining Hydroflask inventory.

“We let go of Hydro Flask as our main water bottle brand,” said Beckner. “We brought in Frank Green, which is a huge brand trending on TikTok. They’re based out of Australia and are a superior product. They’ve got a metal straw and ceramic lining on the inside, so your afternoon water doesn’t taste like your morning coffee.”

By listening to her student employee team, Beckner made it her mission to accommodate both the population of students living on campus and those commuting to campus for their classes each day with high-value items.

“Students on campus want to be cozy in their dorm rooms. They want their dorms to feel like home. We’re always trying to source the nicest products that we can find, at the best prices, for all of our students,” said Beckner. “We are always trying to keep value in mind.”

With each of these additions focusing on student needs, The Maverick Bookstore’s new changes indicate that reflecting student feedback is central to making students new and old feel at home on campus.

“It’s not always easy to, you know, get out to Walmart or Target. So if you need something in a pinch, we are here to help,” said Beckner.