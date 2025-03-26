The Student News Site of Colorado Mesa University

Media Prohibited from Jared Taylor Event

All media have their space revoked for Jared Taylor event
Matthew Corsi, Editor in ChiefMarch 26, 2025
As the voice of the students, it’s our duty to report the happenings of both campus life and news in a timely manner.

In regard to the Jared Taylor event happening on Thursday, March 27th, the expectation that administration set was the event would be completely and unanimously handled by the Western Culture Club. After speaking with Maxwell Applebaugh, the president of said club and organizer for this event, he has set the prerogative that media wouldn’t be given additional access to the event.

Applebaugh said in an email that “I didn’t prevent anyone from going. Rather I never set aside tickets… I am [unwilling] to remove people from the reservation list (some of whom are flying in from out of state) to make room for [media]. I know journalists like to see themselves as first-class citizens and entitled to special treatment, but I do not see them that way.”

Applebaugh initially indicated to The Criterion that space would be held not just for us, but for ALL media, which is something that directly conflicts with this recent update.

With this being said, The Criterion will not have access to the event and will not be permitted into the event to cover it. This is an unfortunate circumstance for an event upheld by the strength of first amendment rights. As always, we are dedicated to providing the most accurate and timely coverage and we will do our best to report from outside of the doors.

