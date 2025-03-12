CONDEMN OR COMPLICIT

The editorial board of The Criterion wants our stance to be clear: we explicitly condemn targeted rhetoric that encourages or contributes to discrimination, including white supremacist and neo-nazi ideologies.

“Issuing platitudes or inspirational statements is not the solution to the challenges facing our nation […] Action is necessary as the nation faces the crippling and devastating effects of unaddressed racism in the country today.”

These are the words of Tim Foster, published on CMUNow on June 2, 2020. Our current president references brand values and speaks vaguely to avoid directly confronting difficult issues, but previous administrations have taken a stance on hate that directly impacts the student body.

We believe that free speech is a fundamental right, and indeed one that fair and honest journalism is based upon— providing a platform for voices that we may agree or disagree with to inform true representations of the world.

However, we also believe that what qualifies as free speech within the dimensions of productive discourse has boundaries. Those boundaries do not include hate speech: speech that promotes degradation, dehumanization, or violence, whether overt or covert, towards any group of people.

To our non-white, queer, and disabled peers, students whose concerns on campus have historically been ignored: your voices are important to us. Our commitment to responsible journalism includes a commitment to actively advocating for the safety, wellbeing and presence of all students.