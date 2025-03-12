The Student News Site of Colorado Mesa University

CONDEMN OR COMPLICIT

Message from the Editorial Board of The Criterion as the voice of the students
March 12, 2025

The editorial board of The Criterion wants our stance to be clear: we explicitly condemn targeted rhetoric that encourages or contributes to discrimination, including white supremacist and neo-nazi ideologies.

“Issuing platitudes or inspirational statements is not the solution to the challenges facing our nation […] Action is necessary as the nation faces the crippling and devastating effects of unaddressed racism in the country today.”

Jared Taylor was invited to speak at CMU and is a known white supremacist and eugenics advocate.
\\ Photo from American Renaissance

These are the words of Tim Foster, published on CMUNow on June 2, 2020. Our current president references brand values and speaks vaguely to avoid directly confronting difficult issues, but previous administrations have taken a stance on hate that directly impacts the student body.

We believe that free speech is a fundamental right, and indeed one that fair and honest journalism is based upon— providing a platform for voices that we may agree or disagree with to inform true representations of the world.

However, we also believe that what qualifies as free speech within the dimensions of productive discourse has boundaries. Those boundaries do not include hate speech: speech that promotes degradation, dehumanization, or violence, whether overt or covert, towards any group of people.

To our non-white, queer, and disabled peers, students whose concerns on campus have historically been ignored: your voices are important to us. Our commitment to responsible journalism includes a commitment to actively advocating for the safety, wellbeing and presence of all students.

