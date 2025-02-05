The Student News Site of Colorado Mesa University

BREAKING: FOOTBALL HIRES FORMER DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR OF THE YEAR

Hunter Hughes hired as new Defensive Coordinator for Maverick football
Dean Allen, Co-Sports EditorFebruary 5, 2025
Hunter Hughes’ headshot at the University of Idaho. // Courtesy of the University of Idaho Athletics website

Earlier today Colorado Mesa University (CMU) head football coach Miles Kochevar announced the hiring of Hunter Hughes to take the reins of the Maverick defense. Hughes, former coordinator of the year at Colorado State University – Pueblo (CSU-P), was a positional coach for the Idaho Vandals last season, and had previously spent time as a defensive backs and quality control coach in the United States Football League. He has spent time as a head coach at the NCAA Division II level as well, coaching Lone Star Conference powerhouse West Texas A&M.

“How do we continue to grow and how do we improve? We were able to hire [Hughes], a former coordinator of the year and a national champion, who pitched a shutout in a semifinal game and in a national championship game, and I think we’re going to pick up right where we left off,” said Kochevar.

Hughes, along with the rest of the Mavericks, will make their debut this fall when they face the Eastern New Mexico Greyhounds on Sept. 6, at Stocker Stadium.

