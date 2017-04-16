Octopus Coffee is a local coffee shop which was opened by Alexis Bauer in 2013. Bauer first opened Octopus in a coffee cart in Orchard Mesa. “My thoughts were if this is a bad spot at least it’s on wheels” Bauer said. After about nine months in Orchard Mesa, Bauer realized numbers were lower than expected. In November of 2014, Bauer acquired her current shop on Horizon Drive and moved the coffee cart near the downtown public library, in April of last year.

Prior to Octopus Coffee, Bauer owned three other coffee carts in Sonoma County. Bauer had worked many jobs as a barista and her uncle asked her what she was waiting on to start her own business. Bauer had a very supportive family who provided her with five loans from different family members and she proceeded to buy out her previous employer.

For a coffee shop in Grand Valley octopus in an unusual name, but has been successful so far.

“We’re a radically different experience and I wanted people to know that. I picked an animal that I thought denoted that, it’s a curious animal it has three hearts and uses liquid to propel themselves. Some of the octopi care for their young until they die giving them oxygen until the little octopi are ready to swim on their own. That is the kind of community care that I like to give,” Bauer said.

Octopus coffee is also home to some interesting artwork. Pieces on the wall have titles such as “Pink eye, (is contagious and you should have it looked at.” and “Flu Season (Seriously get, get a flu shot)” the artwork was done by local artist, Melissa Mills.

Bauer’s favorite drink at Octopus is called the Eastern Block, a drink with two shots of espresso with an equal amount of steamed half and half. Octopus makes their food from scratch and Bauer’s favorite baked good is always changing. Recently they have started making brownies and currently Bauer is a big fan of the peanut butter crunch brownies.

Before Octopus made their own baked goods Bauer would get their baked goods from the Mennonites, sometimes driving 40 minutes multiple times a week to pick them up. Bauer drove so far because she could not find anyone in town who was making what she was looking for, high end artisan baked goods which used clean ingredients. Octopus’s moved to their new location providing a perfect space for making their baked goods as well as their other savory foods. Octopus offers paninis, wraps, salads and are well known for their breakfast burritos.

Over 70 percent of the sales at the current location come from customers who are from Denver and are passing through on the interstate.

Owning a business can have many challenges, but it can also be very satisfying.

“It’s like solving puzzles all day long. When you get it right and manage to collect what you need and it works it’s just magical. I’m in the middle of my own creative project. It’s great solving things and treating my team the way I think they should be treated. Its great building relationships with customers, it’s very rewarding,” Bauer said.

Bauer greatly enjoys interaction with her customers “My regulars are great, fantastic people, I get all the interesting ones which is nice.”

“My advice to all potential business owners in Grand Junction is get a franchise. This is no market for independent business.”

Octopus coffee is located at 759 Horizon Drive their hours are Monday through Friday 5:15 a.m. to 4 p.m. Orders can be called in for convenience at 970-644-2829.