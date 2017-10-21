Colorado Mesa University was looking to get back on the right track on Friday night against CSU-Pueblo. However, the Thunderwolves had other ideas. CSU-Pueblo came into Walker Field and stunned the Mavericks in overtime 1-0.

Throughout the game, the two teams played it almost evenly. The Mavericks collected 11 shots to the Thunderwolves 10, on the night. CMU finished with seven of those shots coming on goal while CSU-Pueblo finished with six. However, neither team could find the back of the net during regulation.

Then in the first minute of overtime, Karley Whiteman was able to put in the lone goal of the night past CMU keeper Jessica Jolley for the win.

Jolley finished the game with five saves for the Mavericks but received the loss. Alexa Eastep was in goal for the Thunderwolves, and she finished with seven saves for the night.

The loss moves the Mavericks to 6-8-1 overall and 3-6-1 in the RMAC. There are two games left for the Mavericks in the regular season, with their next opponent being New Mexico Highlands on Sunday. Kick off is set for 12 p.m. at Walker Field.