CMU professor released from jail after reportedly threatening woman with gun

by Alec Williams

David Pumphrey, an assistant professor in CMU’s business department, was released from jail on Monday on a personal-recognizance bond for felony menacing, criminal mischief and domestic violence charges after threatening a woman, Deborah Skummer, with a gun on Saturday night.

“Colorado Mesa University learned of the arrest of Dr. David Pumphrey, assistant professor of business, on Monday morning,” the university wrote in a statement released Tuesday. “We respect his Constitutional rights and believe that those who are accused are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Pumphrey returned to the classroom today. The university will await the outcome of the judicial process before taking any action regarding Pumphrey.”

According to the arrest affidavit, Pumphrey reportedly threatened his ex-girlfriend late Saturday morning when “Deborah was threatening to tell David’s new girlfriend something,” the report wrote. The two circled one another in the kitchen and Pumphrey reportedly threw a scented candle warmer, shattering it and punched a picture frame “because he was frustrated with himself.”

Skummer told the police officer that Pumphrey then went to the bedroom where he keeps his gun, but Skummer had reportedly moved it the previous week.

“When David did not find the gun in his nightstand he turned and got his backpack where he keeps another gun. David pulled the gun out of the backpack and out of the holster,” the report wrote of Skummer’s account, also saying that he racked the gun. “David turned towards Deborah exposing the gun to her, but not pointing it at her, and said, ‘I could put a bullet between your eyes.’”

The police officer’s report said she had asked Pumphrey about the events of the night. “When I asked David if he told Deborah he could put a bullet between her eyes he told me he was very frustrated and did not remembering making that threat but it was possible he did,” the officer’s report said.

Pumphrey was then taken into custody and transported to Mesa County Jail “for felony menacing for threatening Deborah while displaying a gun to her, criminal mischief for breaking the picture frame and scented wax warmer and domestic violence,” the report said.

Pumphrey declined to comment Tuesday to the Criterion.

He will be due in court Friday, Dec. 9.