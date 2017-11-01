10. Troy Miller, $96,216/yearly
Assistant Professor of Business, Program Director of Construction Management
9. Patrick Schutz, $96,297/yearly
Associate Professor of Business
8. John Reece, $98,760/yearly
Associate Professor of Criminal Justice
7. David Pumphrey, $99,148/yearly
Assistant Professor of Business
6. Richard Vail, $99,416/yearly
Professor of Business
5. Morgan Bridge, $99,416/yearly
Professor of Business
4. Amy Bronson, $102,000/yearly
Assistant Professor/Program Director Physician Assistant Program
3. Timothy Hatten, $102,429/yearly
Professor of Business, Study Abroad Coordinator
2. Jeremy Hawkins, $102,976/yearly
Department Head of Kinesiology, Athletic Training Program Director
1. Steven Norman, $112,200/yearly
Department Head, Business
Pointing out these salaries may leave the impression that ALL faculty are paid six figures, which is clearly not the case. Especially when you consider the pay of adjuncts on campus whose salaries literally may not break the per hour minimum wage when considering time spent correcting papers, preparing classes, advising students, etc.
I can confirm, adjuncts make less than minimum wage.