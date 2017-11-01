PrevNext

10. Troy Miller, $96,216/yearly

Assistant Professor of Business, Program Director of Construction Management

9. Patrick Schutz, $96,297/yearly

Associate Professor of Business

8. John Reece, $98,760/yearly

Associate Professor of Criminal Justice

7. David Pumphrey, $99,148/yearly

Assistant Professor of Business

6. Richard Vail, $99,416/yearly

Professor of Business

5. Morgan Bridge, $99,416/yearly

Professor of Business

4. Amy Bronson, $102,000/yearly

Assistant Professor/Program Director Physician Assistant Program

3. Timothy Hatten, $102,429/yearly

Professor of Business, Study Abroad Coordinator

2. Jeremy Hawkins, $102,976/yearly

Department Head of Kinesiology, Athletic Training Program Director

1. Steven Norman, $112,200/yearly

Department Head, Business

Alec Williams
Alec Williams is a political science major and editor in chief for the Criterion's 2017/2018 academic year. Starting in the spring of 2016, Williams rose from the ranks of a reporter to news editor to managing editor to his current position. Williams was awarded the Society of Professional Journalists 2016 Region 9 Mark of Excellence for his efforts in investigative reporting.

  1. Pointing out these salaries may leave the impression that ALL faculty are paid six figures, which is clearly not the case. Especially when you consider the pay of adjuncts on campus whose salaries literally may not break the per hour minimum wage when considering time spent correcting papers, preparing classes, advising students, etc.

