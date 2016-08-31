I am a superhero and sports geek with my favorites being Batman and the Denver Nuggets. I am terrible at taking pictures and will never be any good at taking them. I am like Chandler from Friends, and if you understand that reference then I already know we will get along. I am very excited for what the paper is going to bring this semester and hope that everyone else is ready to be amazed.
2 comments on “Editor-in-Chief: Bryce Reedy”
Hello,
I am working with Heidi Ganahl on her CU Regent campaign. Heidi would love to sit down for an interview with someone from your paper. She feels it is very important to connect with all students across Colorado she that if she is elected Regent, she can lead all higher education forward, addressing issues students really care about. Please let me know if you would be willing to meet with her! I can also send you our press kit so you can learn more about her! She has a truly inspiring story that I think your readers would enjoy reading.
Hello, please send me an email at amwilliams2@mavs.coloradomesa.edu and we can set something up. Thank you!