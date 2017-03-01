What do you do at Colorado Mesa University?

“I am the acting director of the Monfort Family Human Performance Lab. My job involves overseeing the activities of the lab, which includes day to day operations, involvement/advising on student research projects and community outreach. The lab has something different going on each day, diverse research projects, new ideas by students. It keeps it interesting. In addition, I teach classes in Kinesiology, which I really enjoy.”

What made you want to come to CMU?

“I initially moved to Grand Junction as a physician in 1996 to begin my sports medicine practice. For the next 12 years, I was one of the team physicians at CMU. Over the last 20 years, two of my children have graduated from CMU as well as my wife, who went back to school and graduated in 2003.”

Where are you from?

“My wife and I are from a small town in Western Pennsylvania, north of Pittsburgh.”

What are your hobbies?

“When not on campus, you could find me either on my bicycle or in our garden. We also have four children and four grandchildren who we spend time with whenever we can.”

What is your favorite thing about Grand Junction?

“We love the outdoors, the sunshine. The ability to spend so much time outside is important to us.”

How long have you been at CMU?

“Basically on and off for the last 20 years, the last year and a half as faculty.”

What is your favorite movie?

“‘Remember the Titans is my favorite movie.”

If you could travel anywhere in the world where would it be?

“ A small island in Greece for sunshine and fresh seafood.”

Do you enjoy sports?

“Having grown up near Pittsburgh, I am a Steelers and Pittsburgh Pirates fan!”

Can you tell me a little more about Osteopathic medicine?

“Osteopathic medicine was founded 130 years ago and brings a unique philosophy to traditional medicine. Osteopathic medicine has always focused on holistic medicine, treating the whole person.”