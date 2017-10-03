Colorado Mesa University has way too many social media accounts, totaling 95 Facebook pages and around 25 Instagram accounts. This assortment of pages makes it extremely difficult for students to know which page(s) they should follow.

If the school was able to have one to three accounts where they focus all of their efforts, then they could have more followers and interactions with students.

Having 95 Facebook pages makes it extremely difficult for students to know whom to follow and how to interact with the school.

The top Facebook page is “Colorado Mesa University Confessions” with a total of 7,360 likes and the last time a post was made was on Sept. 9.

Since most accounts don’t post on a daily basis, they are not providing the greatest value to students.

People and students want to have continuous content that is posted on a daily basis because it gives us a way to engage and come back for more.

Most accounts only seem to post every few weeks, and half the time, these posts don’t have good content. It seems like a lot of the effort is being spread out on other accounts, not a primary one.

There needs to be more content on a single account showing what CMU has to offer. If the school could post more, then they would be able to attract high school students to a page that might get them interested in going to CMU in the future.

Most of you probably didn’t or still don’t follow a CMU account because you are unsure of what page or account that will bring you the most value.

We have 10,000 students and most of the top social media accounts are a few thousand likes and follows away from having all the students on that account.

There is one account that is actually worth following because they post a “Mavs of Colorado Mesa” every so often. This account is called “coloradomesau.”

The sad thing is, it’s not on a weekly occurrence, but rather seems to occur simply whenever page managers feel like it. Consequently, there is little interaction with this page.

When a post is shared, if the person in control would actually take the time to comment back to the students that are taking the time to comment, then the social media account would be a lot better than they currently are.

It would also be nice to know when an account is going to post something similar to “Mavs at Colorado Mesa” instead of leaving us in the dark.

It seems like the many accounts aren’t willing to take the time to build the relationships with their followers. CMU’s social media accounts should be wanting to engage and the students should be wanting to share their posts on a daily basis.

All of these pages need to start to interact with their followers. Otherwise, what’s the point of following a page?