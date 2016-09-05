by Joshua Beckner
On Wednesday night more than 400 students gathered in the quad between Dominguez and Escalante to enjoy a night under the stars. It was the ultimate campsite with a grill, volleyball net and cornhole all at the disposal of the students. A handful of dogs chased each other back and forth and paddle boarders seemed to float up and down campus.
Camping on the Quad celebrated their third year, thanks to CMU’s Outdoor Program (OP). It helped them promote their organization, and also gave students a chance to loosen up and have fun during the first few weeks without having to go anywhere nor spend a dime.
The OP had a couple of excellent grill masters dishing out brats, hot dogs and burgers that fed the students in attendance.
“It went really well,” Shonda Archer, Director of Marketing and a student leader for the OP,
said. “We had competing numbers with previous years.”
During the event the OP gave out $100, that could be used towards any OP trip, to the student with the best time on the obstacle course that was crafted using outdoor gear.
“We decided to prolong the obstacle course,” Archer said. “until it got dark because it was so hot and we did not want students
overheating. We had about 30 students compete [for the $100] and we had one student who went above and beyond and beat everyone by over a minute.”
Meanwhile, other students were camped around a campfire making s’mores and conversing with one another. There was an activity for every type of camper. With this camping on the quad being a successful outing for the OP, they have plans for another during the spring semester.
“Next semester we want to go above and beyond,” Archer said. “Wearegoingtostartthatone alittlebitlatertogivestudents time to do their homework. We are also going to designate an area on the quad for doing homework so that students have that opportunity to get some work done before coming out. We are also rumoring that we might have a live band next time…and for people who stay the night we are going to be giving away a trip to every person in the tent that wins.”
The OP wants students to get themselves outside. They have the resources and the knowledge to ensure students have the opportunity to experiencetheoutdoors.
“We are out here trying to get students to enjoy themselves on campus, promote unity and remind them to get outside with us,” Archer said.
