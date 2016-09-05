by Joshua Beckner

On Wednesday night more than 400 students gathered in the quad between Dominguez and Escalante to enjoy a night under the stars. It was the ultimate campsite with a grill, volleyball net and cornhole all at the disposal of the students. A handful of dogs chased each other back and forth and paddle boarders seemed to float up and down campus.

Camping on the Quad celebrated their third year, thanks to CMU’s Outdoor Program (OP). It helped them promote their organization, and also gave students a chance to loosen up and have fun during the first few weeks without having to go anywhere nor spend a dime.

The OP had a couple of excellent grill masters dishing out brats, hot dogs and burgers that fed the students in attendance.

“It went really well,” Shonda Archer, Director of Marketing and a student leader for the OP,

said. “We had competing numbers with previous years.”

During the event the OP gave out $100, that could be used towards any OP trip, to the student with the best time on the obstacle course that was crafted using outdoor gear.

“We decided to prolong the obstacle course,” Archer said. “until it got dark because it was so hot and we did not want students